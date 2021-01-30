Maxine Waters has given over $1 million in campaign cash to daughter

California Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters has cashed in more than $1 million for her daughter through her campaigns since 2003, according to federal election data.

Karen Waters received over $1.1 million for her services with her mother’s campaigns -- $250,000 of which came from the most recent election cycle, reported the Federal Election Commission.

Daughter of the California Democrat organized slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election.

Slate-mailing is an uncommon practice in federal elections, where a consulting firm is highered to create a pamphlet of sorts that contains a list of candidates or policy measures, and advises voters how to cast their ballots.

Congresswoman Waters was reportedly the only federal politician to use a slate-mailer operation during the 2020 general election.

Though the practice is not all together that uncommon in the state of California, who has seen politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom use the campaigning method. Vice President Kamala Harris also used slate-mailers during her 2017 Senate campaign.

But Water’s daughter isn’t the only family member who has profited from her time in congressional campaigns.

A 2004 report by the Los Angeles Times found that various members of Waters' family had received over $1 million during the previous eight years, from businesses and campaigns relating to the congresswoman.

"They do their business and I do mine," Waters said during the time. "We are not bad people."

Waters made over 30 payments to her daughter during the 2020 campaign cycle, the funds largely going to Slate Mailer Management Fees. Though canvassing and office expenses were also listed in the FEC records.

There were another two payments directed at Karen Walker for "GOTV" services. Though details of what was involved in the operation are not listed, it is possible "GOTV" could stand for "Get out the vote."

There are over 160 payments funneled towards Karen Walker from the California congresswoman since 2003, that the FEC has recorded.

Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.