Mark Levin: 'Anti-American' Democrats tried to take down Trump, but won't question Hillary Clinton, Obama

Democrats were willing to go to great lengths to destroy President Trump, but they won’t ask the important questions about Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, according to Fox News Channel’s Mark Levin.

Levin, a best-selling author whose daily broadcast is heard by more than 10 million listeners on nearly 400 stations and who also hosts Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin,” delivered the charge during “Hannity” on Monday night just one day after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings, showing there was no evidence Trump or anyone close to him colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

“Hillary Clinton, she's been silent for three or four days hasn't she. Barack Obama's been silent throughout all this hasn't he,” Levin said.

“For all the talk of the Democrats who run these committees they don't want to talk to Hillary Clinton. They don't want to talk to Barack Obama.”

Levin then turned his attention to the Democratic Party, accuses it of being anti-American.

“We have a big problem in this country. The Democrat Party is not a pro-American party. They lost an election,” he charged.

“They want to destroy the president and the presidency. Listen to their candidates: anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-Liberty, anti-security, anti-immigration. This is the problem. And the media is the mouthpiece.

“This country does not belong to Adam Schiff and Nadler and Pelosi. Big deal, they got one half of one-third of that government. [The country] belongs to us.”

On Sunday, AG Barr released a letter stating definitively that Mueller did not establish evidence that President Trump's team or any associates of the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election -- "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

President Trump said Sunday that the release of a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe findings represented a "complete and total exoneration," calling it "an illegal takedown that failed."