Marjorie Taylor Greene praises 6 progressives who voted 'no' on infrastructure, slams GOPers who crossed aisle

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has denounced 13 House Republicans for voting to pass the Democrats’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, praised the six progressives who voted against it.

The Georgia Republican tweeted that the liberals "did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO."

The progressives - Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. – obviously, had very different reasons than Greene for voting against it, claiming they didn’t want to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the Build Back Better social spending measure also came up for a vote.

The progressives derailed a previous vote attempt on the bipartisan infrastructure bill over the spending package.

"We had an agreement that these two bills would move together - not that we would vote for one in exchange for a potential vote on the other if certain conditions were met," Pressley said in a statement late Friday. "Unfortunately, that agreement was not honored. As such, I voted no tonight on the narrow roads and bridges bill."

Many other Republicans have also expressed frustration that the baker's dozen of Republicans voted "yes."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, tweeted that "Republicans who voted for the Democrats’ socialist spending bill are the very reason why Americans don’t trust Congress," and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said it was "time to name names."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who was one of the Republicans to side with Democrats, jabbed back at Greene for claiming the infrastructure bill was part of a "communist takeover" by the president.

"Infrastructure=communism is a new one," he tweeted. "Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life."