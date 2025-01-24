Marco Rubio to Chinese foreign minister: Trump will put 'American people first' in US-China relations

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi that the Trump administration will put the "American people first" and advance U.S. interests in its relationship with China, according to a readout of the call from spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The meeting was the first between Rubio and Wang since the former Florida senator was unanimously approved by the Senate this week to become President Donald Trump’s first Cabinet official following Monday's inauguration.

"The Secretary also stressed the United States’ commitment to our allies in the region and serious concern over China’s coercive actions against Taiwan and in the South China Sea," Bruce said. "The Secretary also discussed other issues of bilateral, regional, and global importance with his Chinese counterpart."

Wang told Rubio during the call that he hoped he would "conduct" himself well and "play a constructive role in the future of the Chinese and American people and in world peace and stability."

He added that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had already set the tone for U.S.-Chinese relations.

"The teams of both sides should implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, maintain communication, manage differences, expand cooperation, promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, and find the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era," Wang said.

Trump has threatened China with 10% tariffs on imports over its role in fentanyl trafficking, starting as early as Feb. 1, and Rubio called the country the gravest threat to the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.

Trump n Thursday told the World Economic Forum virtually that he and Xi have "always had a great relationship," and all his administration wants is "fairness. We just want a level playing field."