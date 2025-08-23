Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani seemingly takes swipe at scandals surrounding Eric Adams in new video: 'I have something to hide'

Mayoral nominee's campaign video appears to reference an alleged scandal involving NYC mayor's former aide

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton , CB Cotton Fox News
close
Andrew Cuomo: Zohran Mamdani's positions will not work in NY Video

Andrew Cuomo: Zohran Mamdani's positions will not work in NY

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo discusses his bid for leadership on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Self-described Democratic-Socialist New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani announced on Saturday a scavenger hunt across the city with a campaign video that appears to take aim at his opponent, Mayor Eric Adams, amid recent alleged scandals surrounding Adams' inner circle.

The clip — posted to Mamdani's X account with the caption "game on" — begins with a camera following along a trail of potato chips that leads to Mamdani, who is sitting on a bench eating from a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple chips.

FORMER TOP ADAMS ADVISER, DONORS CHARGED IN BRIBERY CASE AS CUOMO MOCKS WITH CHIPS STUNT

The video, which had garnered more than 30,000 likes by Saturday afternoon, follows just days after Winnie Greco, a former aide to Adams, was accused of trying to hand a reporter from news outlet THE CITY a wad of cash hidden inside a bag of the exact same brand of potato chips.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, spoke to supporters at a canvass launch event in Prospect Park last week. Mamdani took to X Saturday to announce a scavenger hunt that he plans to conduct in the city on Sunday. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

"Hello, my friends. I have to come clean," Mamdani says while munching on the bag of chips. "I have something to hide. Many things, in fact, because we're doing a scavenger hunt."

EX-ADAMS AIDE ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO GIVE REPORTER A WAD OF CASH HIDDEN IN A POTATO CHIP BAG

Mamdani's scavenger hunt across New York City begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, and participants will solve a series of clues tied to the city's history — each of which will lead them to the next location. The first clue will be shared in a video on Sunday morning, and the final stop will feature a surprise, Mamdani said.

"At the final stop, you'll find a special surprise — not a wad of cash," Mamdani said in the video, seemingly taking another jab at his rival.

Eric Adams holds presser at City Hall

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in 2024. In an X post Saturday, NYC Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani appeared to take aim at his opponent, Adams, amid recent scandals surrounding Adams' inner circle. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

The clip ends with Mamdani bending down to sweep up potato chips scattered across the sidewalk.

CUOMO, ADAMS TRADE SHOTS OVER WHO SHOULD DROP OUT IN RACE AGAINST MAMDANI FOR NYC MAYOR

"While New Yorkers struggle to afford the most expensive city in America, Adams’ administration is too busy tripping over corruption charges to come to their defense," Zohran Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec told Fox News Digital in an email. "New Yorkers deserve a mayor who is focused on them, not stuck in courtrooms. As for the video, we think it speaks for itself."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Winnie Greco

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Winnie Greco, in New York City. (Violet Mendelsund/New York Mayoral Photography Office via AP, File)

Just one day after THE CITY exposed Greco about the alleged potato chip incident, a handful of folks from Adams' inner circle, including one of his former top advisors, were indicted in their own alleged bribery scandal.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday four indictments alleging a pay-to-play scheme and other charges against several Adams associates — including a former top adviser, her son, two political donors, and local business owners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric Adams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue