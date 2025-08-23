Mamdani seemingly takes swipe at scandals surrounding Eric Adams in new video: 'I have something to hide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Self-described Democratic-Socialist New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani announced on Saturday a scavenger hunt across the city with a campaign video that appears to take aim at his opponent, Mayor Eric Adams, amid recent alleged scandals surrounding Adams' inner circle.

The clip — posted to Mamdani's X account with the caption "game on" — begins with a camera following along a trail of potato chips that leads to Mamdani, who is sitting on a bench eating from a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple chips.

The video, which had garnered more than 30,000 likes by Saturday afternoon, follows just days after Winnie Greco, a former aide to Adams, was accused of trying to hand a reporter from news outlet THE CITY a wad of cash hidden inside a bag of the exact same brand of potato chips.

"Hello, my friends. I have to come clean," Mamdani says while munching on the bag of chips. "I have something to hide. Many things, in fact, because we're doing a scavenger hunt."

Mamdani's scavenger hunt across New York City begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, and participants will solve a series of clues tied to the city's history — each of which will lead them to the next location. The first clue will be shared in a video on Sunday morning, and the final stop will feature a surprise, Mamdani said.

"At the final stop, you'll find a special surprise — not a wad of cash," Mamdani said in the video, seemingly taking another jab at his rival.

The clip ends with Mamdani bending down to sweep up potato chips scattered across the sidewalk.

"While New Yorkers struggle to afford the most expensive city in America, Adams’ administration is too busy tripping over corruption charges to come to their defense," Zohran Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec told Fox News Digital in an email. "New Yorkers deserve a mayor who is focused on them, not stuck in courtrooms. As for the video, we think it speaks for itself."

Just one day after THE CITY exposed Greco about the alleged potato chip incident, a handful of folks from Adams' inner circle, including one of his former top advisors, were indicted in their own alleged bribery scandal.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday four indictments alleging a pay-to-play scheme and other charges against several Adams associates — including a former top adviser, her son, two political donors, and local business owners.

Eric Adams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.