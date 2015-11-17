Lynch dodges questions about VA scandal

Attorney General Loretta Lynch refused to answer questions Tuesday about how many employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs have been investigated for manipulating wait times at VA hospitals.

Pressed by Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Lynch said she "was not aware of the status" of the number of VA facilities investigated, the number of VA executives against whom the Justice Department had declined to press charges or the number of officials currently under investigation.

"I'm not able to provide you with an update at this time," Lynch said before promising to have her staff look into it and get back to Walters.

The questions came days after the VA fell under scrutiny for handing out $142 million in bonuses to thousands of employees while declining to fire all but three officials for their involvement in the wait time scandal.

Lynch dodged a wide variety of questions Tuesday on the grounds of a Justice Department policy against commenting on potentially ongoing investigations.

