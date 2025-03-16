Expand / Collapse search
Longtime Rep. Nita Lowey dead at 87

Lowey served over 30 years in Congress

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Former Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., has died at age 87, according to her family.

Lowey, who represented New York in the U.S. House of Representatives for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, died Saturday after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer, according to a report from the New York Post.

"Nita’s family was central to her life as she was to all of ours," the longtime lawmaker’s family said in a statement. "We will miss her more than words can say and take great comfort in knowing that she lived a full and purposeful life."

Rep Nita Lowey

Rep. Nita Lowey makes a few remarks at the All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development Launch at Ronald Reagan Building on Nov. 18, 2011, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/WireImage)

The New York lawmaker was born Nita Sue Menikoff in the Bronx in 1937, later graduating from Bronx High School of Science before going on to receive a degree from Mount Holyoke College in 1959, the Post report noted.

She married attorney Stephen Lowey in 1961, and was first elected to Congress in 1988 to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.

A longtime ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Clinton family, Lowey became chair of the House Appropriations Committee in 2019. She frequently clashed with President Donald Trump during his first term in office in her time as chair, telling Lohud in 2019 that the president was an "embarrassment."

Nita Lowey at hearing

Rep. Nita Lowey speaks during hearings on President Donald Trump's first budget on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2017. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

"The president is an embarrassment and as a member of the Congress and as the leader of the Appropriations Committee, we have the responsibility to serve the people," she said at the time.

Lowey announced her retirement that same year, with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., telling the New York Post that the longtime lawmaker was a "principled, passionate and powerful public servant."

Rep Nita Lowey at news conference

Rep. Nita Lowey listens as Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Jan. 28, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

"Over the course of her historic career, Congresswoman Lowey courageously served her constituents and stood up for New Yorkers while shattering multiple glass ceilings along the way," Jeffries said Sunday, adding that Lowey was a "mentor and friend."

Lowey is survived by her husband, three children and eight grandchildren.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

