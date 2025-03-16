Longtime Rep. Nita Lowey dead at 87

Former Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., has died at age 87, according to her family.

Lowey, who represented New York in the U.S. House of Representatives for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, died Saturday after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer, according to a report from the New York Post.

"Nita’s family was central to her life as she was to all of ours," the longtime lawmaker’s family said in a statement. "We will miss her more than words can say and take great comfort in knowing that she lived a full and purposeful life."

The New York lawmaker was born Nita Sue Menikoff in the Bronx in 1937, later graduating from Bronx High School of Science before going on to receive a degree from Mount Holyoke College in 1959, the Post report noted.

She married attorney Stephen Lowey in 1961, and was first elected to Congress in 1988 to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.

A longtime ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Clinton family, Lowey became chair of the House Appropriations Committee in 2019. She frequently clashed with President Donald Trump during his first term in office in her time as chair, telling Lohud in 2019 that the president was an "embarrassment."

"The president is an embarrassment and as a member of the Congress and as the leader of the Appropriations Committee, we have the responsibility to serve the people," she said at the time.

Lowey announced her retirement that same year, with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., telling the New York Post that the longtime lawmaker was a "principled, passionate and powerful public servant."

"Over the course of her historic career, Congresswoman Lowey courageously served her constituents and stood up for New Yorkers while shattering multiple glass ceilings along the way," Jeffries said Sunday, adding that Lowey was a "mentor and friend."

Lowey is survived by her husband, three children and eight grandchildren.