Longtime Biden friend casts doubt if president will run for reelection

Former Democratic Senator Chris Dodd appeared to cast doubt on the likelihood of President Biden running for re-election in 2024.

"I’m hoping the president runs for re-election," Dodd, who served in the Senate along with Biden for 28 years and remains a close friend, told the New York Times this week. "But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States."

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University survey showed a 37.8% approval rating for Biden with a 59% disapproval – more than 21 points underwater. Forty-six percent of those included in the survey said Biden has done a worse job than expected, and 64% said they don't want Biden to run for reelection.

Harris has just a 27.8% approval rating with 51.2% disapproving of her performance in office, according to USA Today/Suffolk University. That is more than 23 percentage points underwater.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, may face an uphill battle to preserve their razor-thin majorities unless something significant changes before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll gives Republicans a 46%-to-38% advantage on a generic congressional ballot.

Biden, who was the oldest president to ever take the presidential oath, will turn 79 later this month and said earlier this year that he plans to run for reelection.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation," Biden told reporters in March.

He later pushed back against a reporter’s suggestion that his 2024 plans were definite.

"I said, ‘That is my expectation,’" Biden said. "I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."

Dodd did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and the Associated Press contributed to this report