Longtime Biden friend casts doubt if president will run for reelection

Dodd served in the Senate with Biden for 28 years

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Former Democratic Senator Chris Dodd appeared to cast doubt on the likelihood of President Biden running for re-election in 2024. 

"I’m hoping the president runs for re-election," Dodd, who served in the Senate along with Biden for 28 years and remains a close friend, told the New York Times this week. "But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America Chris Dodd and U.S Vice President Joe Biden speak during the 2nd Annual Creativity Conference presented by the Motion Picture Association of America at The Newseum on May 2, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

DOJ SAYS IT WILL 'VIGOROUSLY DEFEND' BIDEN OSHA COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE IN COURT

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University survey showed a 37.8% approval rating for Biden with a 59% disapproval – more than 21 points underwater. Forty-six percent of those included in the survey said Biden has done a worse job than expected, and 64% said they don't want Biden to run for reelection. 

Harris has just a 27.8% approval rating with 51.2% disapproving of her performance in office, according to USA Today/Suffolk University. That is more than 23 percentage points underwater. 

BIDEN SAYS BELARUS-POLAND BORDER CRISIS IS OF ‘GREAT CONCERN’ AS MIGRANT SITUATION WORSENS

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, may face an uphill battle to preserve their razor-thin majorities unless something significant changes before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll gives Republicans a 46%-to-38% advantage on a generic congressional ballot. 

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Camp David for the weekend from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Biden, who was the oldest president to ever take the presidential oath, will turn 79 later this month and said earlier this year that he plans to run for reelection.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation," Biden told reporters in March. 

He later pushed back against a reporter’s suggestion that his 2024 plans were definite.

President Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"I said, ‘That is my expectation,’" Biden said. "I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."

Dodd did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

