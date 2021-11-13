DOJ says it will 'vigorously defend' Biden OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will "vigorously defend" the guidelines laid out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which seek to enforce vaccine requirements on all businesses with 100 employees or more by Jan. 4, 2022.

Following the Friday decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a stay on the OSHA order a DOJ spokesperson said the Biden administration would fight back.

"This decision is just the beginning of the process for review of this important OSHA standard," a spokesperson told Fox News. "The Department will continue to vigorously defend the standard and looks forward to obtaining a definitive resolution following consolidation of all of the pending cases for further review."

Last week, the appeals court granted an emergency stay on the OSHA orders, blocking them from taking effect.

The Biden administration countered the move and argued the court’s decision could "cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day."

"With the reopening of workplaces and the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the threat to workers is ongoing and overwhelming," lawyers representing the administration argued in court filings.

But Judge Kurt Engelhardt said concern over economic uncertainty and opposition to a sweeping vaccine mandate meant the stay was in the public’s best interest.

"The public interest is also served by maintaining our constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions - even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials," he wrote.

At least 27 courts filed challenges in a move to block the Nov. 4 federal vaccine mandate.

President Biden first announced his intent to enforce vaccine requirements in September as the U.S. continued to see increasing coronavirus cases with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

In announcing his executive order the president said "our patience is wearing thin" in reference to the people who have refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. has reported over 46.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 757,000 deaths.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 7-day rolling average of more than 73,000 new cases confirmed daily – a figure comparable to caseloads reported in February before the vaccine was widely available.

Roughly 68% of Americans are fully vaccinated and data by the CDC has shown that those who are not vaccinated are 11 times more likely to die if they contract the virus.