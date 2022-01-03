Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Bill Gardner, longest serving secretary of state in the nation, announces his retirement

Bill Gardner has served as New Hampshire secretary of state since 1976

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CONCORD, New Hampshire – After nearly a half a century in office, the longest serving secretary of state in the nation is calling it quits.

"In the coming days I will be stepping down," New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner announced on Monday.

The 73-year-old Gardner was first elected to the post in 1976, and the former Democratic state representative has been reelected every two years by both Democratic and Republican controlled state legislatures.

FOX NEWS TAKES A LOOK AT THE BIGGEST CAMPAIGN QUESTIONS OF 2022

One of Gardner’s top tasks has been making sure New Hampshire maintains its century-old position as the first state to hold a primary in the presidential nominating calendar. It’s been a quadrennial fight for Gardner for over four decades – which has led him a few times to move up the date of the primary - but it’s a battle he’s never lost.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, seen in his office at the Statehouse in Concord, N.H. in Nov. 2018. Gardner, the longest serving Secretary of State in the nation, on Jan. 3, 2022 announced that he would be stepping down.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, seen in his office at the Statehouse in Concord, N.H. in Nov. 2018. Gardner, the longest serving Secretary of State in the nation, on Jan. 3, 2022 announced that he would be stepping down. (Fox News)

Gardner enjoyed bipartisan support for decades, but his support in recent years for bills passed by GOP controlled legislatures and signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu that tightened voting access rules in New Hampshire angered many Democrats.

Gardner faced his most difficult reelection in 2018, winning another two-year term by narrowly defeating on the second ballot former Democratic executive councilor and gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern. He was unopposed two years later as he won his final reelection.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

In recent months, Gardner's spoken out in opposition to the push by President Biden and House and Senate Democrats - including New Hampshire's all-Democratic congressional delegation - to pass a sweeping election reform bill that would give the federal government more say in how states conduct their federal elections.

Garnder has argued that if the bill became law, it could potentially threaten New Hampshire's status as the first presidential primary state.

Gardner announced that deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, his longtime assistant, would be succeeding him.

He noted that "arrangements have been made for the constitutional deputy Dave Scanlan to take the oath of office."

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner and deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan inspect ballots during an election recount, in Concord, New Hampshire in Nov. 2018.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner and deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan inspect ballots during an election recount, in Concord, New Hampshire in Nov. 2018. (Fox News)

Gardner said that health concerns were not behind his decision. But he noted that the time was right to step down, adding "it's just time."

"I will be forever grateful for the adventure of serving the people of our state in our State House," Gardner said. "I know the office which I leave will be in good hands."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sununu, in a statement, said that "Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner."

"For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state -- always open, fair, accessible and accurate," the governor emphasized. "We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics