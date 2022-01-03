Bill Gardner, longest serving secretary of state in the nation, announces his retirement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CONCORD, New Hampshire – After nearly a half a century in office, the longest serving secretary of state in the nation is calling it quits.

"In the coming days I will be stepping down," New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner announced on Monday.

The 73-year-old Gardner was first elected to the post in 1976, and the former Democratic state representative has been reelected every two years by both Democratic and Republican controlled state legislatures.

One of Gardner’s top tasks has been making sure New Hampshire maintains its century-old position as the first state to hold a primary in the presidential nominating calendar. It’s been a quadrennial fight for Gardner for over four decades – which has led him a few times to move up the date of the primary - but it’s a battle he’s never lost.

Gardner enjoyed bipartisan support for decades, but his support in recent years for bills passed by GOP controlled legislatures and signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu that tightened voting access rules in New Hampshire angered many Democrats.

Gardner faced his most difficult reelection in 2018, winning another two-year term by narrowly defeating on the second ballot former Democratic executive councilor and gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern. He was unopposed two years later as he won his final reelection.

In recent months, Gardner's spoken out in opposition to the push by President Biden and House and Senate Democrats - including New Hampshire's all-Democratic congressional delegation - to pass a sweeping election reform bill that would give the federal government more say in how states conduct their federal elections.

Garnder has argued that if the bill became law, it could potentially threaten New Hampshire's status as the first presidential primary state.

Gardner announced that deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, his longtime assistant, would be succeeding him.

He noted that "arrangements have been made for the constitutional deputy Dave Scanlan to take the oath of office."

Gardner said that health concerns were not behind his decision. But he noted that the time was right to step down, adding "it's just time."

"I will be forever grateful for the adventure of serving the people of our state in our State House," Gardner said. "I know the office which I leave will be in good hands."

Sununu, in a statement, said that "Granite Staters owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Secretary of State Bill Gardner."

"For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state -- always open, fair, accessible and accurate," the governor emphasized. "We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government."