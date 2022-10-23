Biden: ‘I admire the hell’ out of Liz Cheney

President Biden said he admires "the hell" out of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., because of her willingness to stand up to her fellow members of the Republican Party.

During an interview on MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show," Biden slammed "mega MAGA Republicans" and said it’s people like Cheney who respect the "basic fundamental rules" of leadership.

"I think that if we allow the Republican Party to continue to metastasize into what a minority of the party as a whole is, I – look, I think one of the reasons there's not more mainstream conservative Republicans running out there is because they are so concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that, how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they're really hard edge?" the president said.

"Look, I don't agree with anything that Liz Cheney believes about the substantive issues, but I admire the hell out of her," he continued. "She means what she says, she doesn't support the notion of use of violence, she doesn't support the notion, she insists that there are basic fundamental rules. And it used to be that way all through the Senate."

BIDEN SAYS HIS ‘INTENTION’ IS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024 DURING MSNBC INTERVIEW

"I mean, hell, I served with [Democratic Senator] Jim Eastland and [Democratic-turned-Republican Senator] Strom Thurmond, you know, I served with really conservative members of the United States Senate," he added.

"But afterwards, after we'd argue like hell we’d go down to the Senate dining room and everybody would eat together. There was still an understanding that the differences may be profound, but they don't justify the kind of activities you’re seeing today."

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR ‘SCARY’ LONG PAUSE WHEN ASKED IF FIRST LADY SUPPORTS 2024 RUN: ‘KEEPS GETTING WORSE’

During the same interview, which was conducted Friday, Biden declared he would veto "anything" Republicans try to pass regarding abortion if they retake control of Congress in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have proposed a nationwide ban that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks. Asked by MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart what he plans to do to protect women, Biden responded, "Veto anything they do."

"They have to, for them to make Dobbs—for them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape and incest and et cetera, and pass it out of the Congress to make it the law of the land, the president has to sign it. I’ll veto it," Biden said.