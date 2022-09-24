Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left.

"It’s a tough question. I think that the policies of the Biden administration, there are a lot of bad policies, for example – what we’re seeing now with inflation, what we're seeing with respect to government spending," Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.

"I think it's really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today, and how much power the election deniers, the people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Jim Jordan, how much power those people will have in a Republican majority."

Cheney, who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment and is now the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, was defeated in the Republican primary last month by Harriet Hageman.

Trump and other top GOP officials had endorsed Hageman, a longtime figure in Wyoming politics.

Republicans are expected to take a 13-seat majority in the upcoming midterm elections, according to the latest Fox News Power Rankings.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy confidently predicted last month that the GOP will win the majority and that he will be the next Speaker of the House.

Cheney also railed against other Republican candidates for statewide office who have questioned the results of the 2020 election, such as Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"Partisanship has to have a limit," Cheney said Saturday, adding that she would campaign for Democrats if necessary. "There's got to be an end."

Her comments came days after the House passed Cheney's Presidential Election Reform Act, which would amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to make clear that the vice president only plays a ministerial role in certifying electoral college votes.

The bill was in response to Trump's failed attempt to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to challenge the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney declined to elaborate on what she plans to do once her time in Congress is up, including whether she'll mount a presidential bid in 2024, but did say her attention will shift to keeping Trump out of the White House.

"I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee, and if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican," she said.