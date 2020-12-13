Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: GA Senate runoffs will play role in Hunter Biden probe, says former WH communications director

Perdue blasts 'out of state' money as Georgia Senate spending expected to hit $500MVideo

Perdue blasts 'out of state' money as Georgia Senate spending expected to hit $500M

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., weighs in on the Georgia Senate runoffs on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah asserted Sunday that the result of January's Georgia Senate runoff races would play a role in the future of a probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings

In an interview on "America's News Headquarters" with host Leland Vittert, Farah said she believed the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office's investigations into the younger Biden's “tax affairs” should lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor. 

FAST FACTS

    • If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly
    • Government response to the coronavirus pandemic is a central issue in both of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

"But, what's going to matter, frankly, is who is in control of the Senate. I think we've seen that if it's just Democrats, we're not going to get answers to these basic questions around Hunter Biden's business finances," she noted. "So, we've absolutely got to make sure that Republicans keep control of the Senate, so we get answers on [this]."

Control of the Senate will hinge on whether Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will beat 33-year-old Democratic media executive Jon Ossoff and whether Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will defeat Raphael Warnock.

