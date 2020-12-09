Live Updates: Thousands of poll watchers recruited by GOP prior to Georgia Senate runoffs

Republicans in Georgia have recruited more than 4,000 volunteers to serve as poll watchers during the state's early voting period ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, part of what they call the “largest and most aggressive” ballot security operation in the state’s history.

That's more than the number of volunteers who signed up during the general election, and the most in the state's history, a Georgia GOP official told Fox News.

The official told Fox News that the state party will have “regular trainings for poll workers” leading up to Jan. 5.

FAST FACTS The runoffs are expected to be one of the most expensive in Senate history



Republicans hope to maintain the GOP’s majority in the chamber.

The official also said the state party is “doing everything in our power” to ensure that there is “transparency” surrounding signature matching on absentee ballots.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate race. Mobile users click here.