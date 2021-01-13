Live Updates: Biden inauguration just one week away

With President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration just one week away, his transition team is pressing the Senate to confirm his national security nominees ahead of the event, saying the country's security is "at stake."

After Democrats were victorious in the Georgia Senate runoff elections earlier this month, the Biden team is making a heavy push for secretary of state nominee Anthony Blinken, homeland security secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, director of national intelligence nominee Avril Haines and defense secretary nominee retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.

FAST FACTS During the Trump transition, hearings for Trump national security nominees began during the week of Jan. 10, 2017



An internal FBI memo circulating warns of plans for armed protests in all 50 state capital cities ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

"Regardless of any developments, with our national security at stake, the pandemic costing thousands of lives every day, and our economy in a historic recession, there is absolutely no justification for Republicans to jeopardize the ability of the United States government to keep the American people safe, distribute vaccines, and put Americans back to work," Biden transition spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News.

The Senate has traditionally confirmed national security nominees on Inauguration Day.

Follow below for more updates on the Biden transition. Mobile users click here.