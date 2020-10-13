Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett's hearing continues after tense opening day

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing kicked off on Monday with Democrats trying to paint her as a potential threat to the rights of women and minorities.

A major theme of Democrats’ attacks on Barrett appeared to be the idea that President Trump nominated her due to her attitude towards the Affordable Care Act — also known as ObamaCare — with oral arguments coming up in November in a case that could potentially spell the end of it.

