Lindsey Graham warns Georgia's move to restart economy may be 'too fast too soon'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday cautioned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his decision to reopen a portion of the state's economy too quickly in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Kemp announced Monday that certain businesses -- including gyms, barbershops and nail salons -- could reopen Friday, followed by restaurants being allowed to resume dine-in service on April 27.

Graham praised South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in a pair of tweets for allowing businesses to reopen Monday as long as they adhere to social distancing requirements and occupancy limits, while voicing concerns over Kemp's move.

"I support what South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster announced yesterday -- a small reopening of our state's economy with a focus on social distancing," Graham posted. "I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon."

As of Tuesday, Georgia had nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, including close to 800 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Monday that his state would also ease restrictions and allow businesses to reopen amid a fractured economy caused by business closures and layoffs.

