Embattled Lincoln Project vows to keep going despite turmoil from allegations, resignations

The Lincoln Project announced that it will be moving forward with its work while it deals with allegations of sexual harassment by co-founder John Weaver.

The anti-Trump political action committee said Monday night that it hired the law firm of Paul Hastings to investigate the claims, after several members, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, resigned amid the fallout.

"The Lincoln Project will continue producing and distributing our popular content and commentary while these reviews are being conducted and we are operating at full capacity," the group said in a statement.

Those "reviews" refer not just to the investigation into the allegations that Weaver sent sexually charged messages to more than 20 young men – including former Lincoln Project employees. The Lincoln Project's statement said it has also brought in outside counsel and consultants "to strengthen our corporate governance, finance and operational structure, human resources, and leadership to position The Lincoln Project to further maximize our impact and lean into our important mission advancing democracy."

Despite the pledge to continue with their work, the group's website had ceased accepting new donations. First noticed on Saturday, the link on the group's website meant to direct supporters to the donations page now leads to a message that says, "Inactive. This form is no longer available." That message was still present as of Tuesday morning.

Fox News reached out to the Lincoln Project asking if there are plans to reactivate the page, but it did not immediately respond.

The group had also removed a page that included biographies of all its co-founders, including Weaver.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.