Lincoln Project employees ask to be released from NDAs amid controversy

Leaders of the anti-Trump GOP political action committee the Lincoln Project are coming under fire from six former employees who are demanding to be released from "all Non-Disclosure Agreements" to allow them to discuss allegations that a now-departed co-founder of the group, John Weaver, sexually harassed young men.

The Lincoln Project, which has been heavily criticized for days over the allegations involving Weaver, on Thursday night announced that it was hiring outside investigators to review Weaver’s tenure with the organization.

Lincoln Project leaders claim they were unaware of Weaver’s behavior until it was disclosed in recent media reports.

The six former employees, in an open letter that was provided to the New York Times, urged the Lincoln Project to waive the nondisclosure agreements.

"Tonight, in light of recent events, news reports and statements from the Lincoln Project, we call on the remaining leadership of the Lincoln Project to release us all and all others from all Non-Disclosure Agreements (or other contracts), without precondition, regarding (a) harassment perpetuated by John Weaver that we have experienced or witnessed (b) knowledge of harassment of others by John Weaver (c) any other information specific to the John Weaver situation that would aid the press, public and our donors in questions relevant to the public interest, and to the interests of the Lincoln Project's many loyal fans and small donors," the former employees wrote in the letter.

The Lincoln Project, in a statement Thursday night, said that "any person who believes they are unable to talk about John Weaver publicly because they are bound by an NDA, should contact the Lincoln Project for a release."

And the Lincoln Project highlighted that it would be retaining a "best-in-class outside professional to review Mr. Weaver’s tenure with the organization and to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for the Lincoln Project."

The Lincoln Project was formed in late 2019 by a group of prominent Republican consultants and strategists. Besides Weaver, the leaders of the group included Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who worked for then-President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger; GOP strategist John Weaver; Rick Wilson, a media consultant and author of "Everything Trump Touches Dies" and vocal anti-Trump attorney George Conway, husband of the then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

With its cutting videos and ads that targeted Trump as well as top congressional allies of the then-president quickly grabbing attention, the group soon became a fundraising juggernaut.