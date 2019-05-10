Limbaugh says Democratic presidential primary may be over with Biden leading the way

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden may have already won the Democratic presidential primary and that President Trump may benefit from disenfranchised Bernie Sanders voters.

"Do you realize it may well be the Democrat primary race is over? In New Hampshire, Joe Biden is blowing out Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders was up 30 points nationally, he was up 25 or 30 points in New Hampshire, the last poll, and Biden has just launched over Bernie Sanders," Limbaugh said on "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

Biden leads the Vermont senator 36 percent to 18 percent in New Hampshire according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg sits in third with 9 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., follows with 8 percent.

Limbaugh said the poll results "may not be bad," adding that Sanders voters "might end up voting for Trump before the end of the day."

President Trump appeared to be responding to the poll Friday tweeting, "Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast!"

The radio talk show host also prodded Democrats for Biden leading the polls while the more diverse candidates remain unable to build traction with Democratic voters.

