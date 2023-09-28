Likely GOP primary voters share who had best Republican debate performance: Poll

Pollster Lee Carter joined 'FOX & Friends' to discuss how Republicans, Democrats and Independents reacted to key moments on the debate stage.
Likely Republican voters think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had the best performance in the second Republican debate, according to a new poll.
The poll was conducted by 538/Washington Post/Ispos and asked 2,262 likely voters in the Republican primary to grade each candidate's performance during the debate, which was hosted on Wednesday night by FOX Business in Simi Valley, California.
Prior to the debate, pollsters asked likely GOP primary voters how they thought each candidate would perform. Overall, voters thought Vivek Ramaswamy would finish ahead of the rest, closely followed by DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
When polled following the debate, 33% of respondents thought DeSantis performed the best during the debate, followed by Haley at 18% and Ramaswamy at 15%.
WATCH THE FULL SECOND REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATE
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, from left, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox Business Network in Simi Valley, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The auto workers strike, the looming government shutdown and a renewed focus on abortion rights all set the backdrop for the second Republican primary debate today. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Eric Thayer)
24% of people polled thought former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie performed the worst and 20% thought the same of former Vice President Mike Pence. 11% of voters thought North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum performed the worst, and 10% thought the same of Ramaswamy.
However, support among the field was largely unchanged after the debate.
Support for DeSantis increased from 51.0% to 51.9%, Haley's went from 34.0% to 36.4%, and Scott's went from 24.7% to 26.5%. In the poll, support for candidates is based on the percentage of polled voters considering voting for each individual.
DESANTIS SUGGESTS ONE-ON-ONE DEBATE WITH TRUMP: 'YOU OWE IT TO THE VOTERS'
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox Business Network in Simi Valley, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Robyn Beck)
Ramaswamy slightly lost support, going from 27.2% to 28.1% as well as Pence, going from 23.4% to 24.2%.
Support for Former President Donald Trump went from 63.8% to 63.9%.
The poll also asked likely Republican primary voters what issues are most important in determining their primary vote, given the option to select up to 20 issues.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Seven presidential hopefuls squared off in the second Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan)
US Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott speaks during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (Robyn Beck)
"Getting inflation or increased costs under control" was considered the most important issue to 55% of voters, "Controlling immigration" was considered a priority for 40% of voters, and "Ability to beat Joe Biden" was a priority for 24% of voters.
Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.