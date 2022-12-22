Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
MOMENTS AGO: Biden receives briefing on monster storm causing chaos in the midwest Video

MOMENTS AGO: Biden receives briefing on monster storm causing chaos in the midwest

Forecasters are warning of life-threatening conditions

President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U.S. on Thursday.

Biden confirmed the White House has reached out to at least 26 governors in affected states and is prepared to provide federal assistance. Biden told reporters the storm is "not like a snow day" before entering a meeting with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

Blizzard conditions are threatening winter travel plans across the Great Plains and the Midwest. The NWS has warned that conditions could become life-threatening for travelers in many areas if they become stranded in their vehicles.

"I encourage everyone, everyone to please heed the local warnings. We’ve tried to contact 26 governors so far in affected regions," Biden said.

‘BOMB CYCLONE’ TO IMPACT HOLIDAY TRAVEL WITH BLIZZARDS, COLD TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE NATION 

President Joe Biden standing outside Marine One.

President Joe Biden standing outside Marine One. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Winter storm conditions in Cambridge, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon.

Winter storm conditions in Cambridge, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon. (Damian Natzel/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX )

The storm is expected to create record-low temperatures for Christmas weekend in many areas.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul airport saw a record 7.4 inches of snowfall within 24 hours on Wednesday, and windy, cold conditions are expected to remain throughout the weekend.

"Widespread light-to-moderate snowfall is expected for this region, along with localized totals over a foot to the south and east of the Great Lakes where lake effect snow is forecast to linger into Saturday," the NWS said in a widespread Thursday morning advisory.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF FREEZING TEMPERATURES

"The snowfall totals may not seem all that impressive with this storm, but combined with very strong winds over an extended period of time will create blizzard conditions that can bring travel to a halt and strain infrastructure," it continued.

A person shovels snow outside Rome Grocery northeast of Bellingham, Wash., on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and creating hazardous driving conditions.

A person shovels snow outside Rome Grocery northeast of Bellingham, Wash., on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and creating hazardous driving conditions. (AP Photo/Lisa Baumann)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Heavy snowfall rates of 1-2"/hour, along with wind gusts of over 50 mph will result in near-zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow," the advisory went on. "This will lead to dangerous, to at times impossible, land and air travel leading up to the holiday weekend."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics