Leadership shake-up coming at ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, sources say

There will soon be a leadership shake-up within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News has learned.

The changes include the retirement of Kenneth Genalo, who currently serves as acting executive associate director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), sources at the White House and ICE told Fox News. The sources also say that Robert Hammer, executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is being reassigned.

Current deputy special agent in charge Derek Gordon is expected to take over as acting HSI director.

The role changes are only part of a "massive realignment" within ICE, the sources told Fox News. ICE and HSI have not responded to requests for comment.

Word of the changes comes just days after White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller reportedly lashed out at top immigration officials at a May 21 meeting in ICE headquarters, Axios reported Wednesday.

Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly demanded that ICE start arresting 3,000 people per day as part of the illegal immigration and deportation crackdown.

This week, ICE officers also launched a nationwide initiative to begin arresting illegal immigrants at their immigration and asylum hearings.

The effort targets illegal immigrants who have been in the U.S. fewer than two years. The DHS strategy is to drop their immigration case, arrest the migrant, then place them into expedited deportation proceedings.

The initiative requires the DHS to drop the cases because migrants cannot be put forward for expedited removal if they have a pending case.