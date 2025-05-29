Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Leadership shake-up coming at ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, sources say

Changes come after a reported White House meeting demanding 3,000 daily arrests

By Brooke Taylor , Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There will soon be a leadership shake-up within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News has learned.

The changes include the retirement of Kenneth Genalo, who currently serves as acting executive associate director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), sources at the White House and ICE told Fox News. The sources also say that Robert Hammer, executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is being reassigned.

Current deputy special agent in charge Derek Gordon is expected to take over as acting HSI director.

The role changes are only part of a "massive realignment" within ICE, the sources told Fox News. ICE and HSI have not responded to requests for comment.

TEXAS BILL REQUIRING SHERIFFS TO COLLABORATE WITH ICE GIVEN INITIAL APPROVAL BY STATE HOUSE

ICE ERO acting associate director and HSI acting associate director are seen in a split image

Kenneth Genalo, left, is U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations acting executive associate director, and Robert J. Hammer, right, is Homeland Security Investigations acting executive associate director. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement | Getty Images)

Word of the changes comes just days after White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller reportedly lashed out at top immigration officials at a May 21 meeting in ICE headquarters, Axios reported Wednesday.

HOUSE GOP TARGETS ANOTHER DEM OFFICIAL ACCUSED OF BLOCKING ICE AMID DELANEY HALL FALLOUT

Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly demanded that ICE start arresting 3,000 people per day as part of the illegal immigration and deportation crackdown.

Stephen Miller gesturing at the podium

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reportedly wants ICE to arrest 3,000 people per day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This week, ICE officers also launched a nationwide initiative to begin arresting illegal immigrants at their immigration and asylum hearings.

The effort targets illegal immigrants who have been in the U.S. fewer than two years. The DHS strategy is to drop their immigration case, arrest the migrant, then place them into expedited deportation proceedings.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with top immigration officials at ICE headquarters last week, according to reports. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The initiative requires the DHS to drop the cases because migrants cannot be put forward for expedited removal if they have a pending case.

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.