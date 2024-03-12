GOP Colorado Rep. Ken Buck will resign from Congress by end of next week

Colorado U.S. Representative Ken Buck announced on Tuesday that he we will resign from the House by the end of next week.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week," Buck wrote in his release. "I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."

Buck has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since November 2014 and is currently assigned to the House Judiciary Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Buck was also one of three House Republicans who opposed the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Buck previously announced he was not running for another term. His resignation will squeeze the GOP's majority even more.

The breakdown will be 431 members with 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats. Now, the GOP will only be able to lose two votes of their own on any given issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.