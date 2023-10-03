Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

'Shell shocked' Kevin McCarthy will not run for House speaker again following removal

McCarthy was ousted in a narrow 216-210 vote

By Elizabeth Elkind , Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: McCarthy delivers remarks after being removed as speaker in historic first Video

Votes by Democrats, GOP rebels led by Rep Matt Gaetz combine to oust McCarthy.

FIRST ON FOX: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not run again for House speaker, multiple sources told Fox News Digital following a narrow vote to remove him from the role on Tuesday.

Speaking with Fox News Digital after a GOP conference meeting following McCarthy's ouster, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., described the now former speaker as "shell shocked" at the meeting and "down, as anyone would be."

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Fox the plan was to have a candidate forum on Tuesday and a vote on who would succeed McCarthy on Wednesday.

WHO IS PATRICK MCHENRY, THE SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE OF THE HOUSE FOLLOWING MCCARTHY'S OUSTER?

McCarthy amid motion to vacate

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

