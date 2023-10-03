'Shell shocked' Kevin McCarthy will not run for House speaker again following removal

FIRST ON FOX: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not run again for House speaker, multiple sources told Fox News Digital following a narrow vote to remove him from the role on Tuesday.

Speaking with Fox News Digital after a GOP conference meeting following McCarthy's ouster, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., described the now former speaker as "shell shocked" at the meeting and "down, as anyone would be."

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Fox the plan was to have a candidate forum on Tuesday and a vote on who would succeed McCarthy on Wednesday.

