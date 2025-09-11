Kash Patel's false start on Charlie Kirk killer draws scrutiny, but FBI nabbed suspect in the end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI's success in apprehending Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin came one day after Director Kash Patel initially misreported that a suspect was in custody, a move that sparked consternation and criticism as the nation reeled over Kirk's violent death.

Patel's misstep during the fast-moving investigation was overshadowed Friday by the breakthrough news that a 22-year-old Utah man had been detained and will face charges for the deadly shooting. But the flaws during the whirlwind 33-hour manhunt did not go unnoticed.

Patel on Thursday announced — then quickly retracted — that authorities had detained the person responsible for killing Kirk.

Fox News' Laura Ingraham responded "unreal" to Patel's revelation that the gunman was still at large. Conservative activist Chris Rufo said Friday he was "grateful" authorities arrested a suspect but that it was "time for Republicans to reassess" whether Patel was fit for the job.

"He performed terribly in the last few days," Rufo wrote on social media Friday, adding that he has been talking with conservative leaders who are questioning the FBI's leadership structure, which includes Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and, as of next week, Andrew Bailey, who is taking on the unprecedented role of FBI co-deputy director.

The backlash began after Patel said Thursday that "the subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody," before saying less than two hours later that he had the wrong person.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel said, adding the investigation was ongoing.

At the same time that Patel said the killer had been caught, Utah law enforcement officials were giving a news conference saying the gunman was at large, leading social media users to convey confusion over the mixed messages.

The blip during the manhunt for the person responsible for Kirk's killing also put a spotlight on Patel's and Bongino's apparent fixation on social media, a point that a lawsuit against Patel and the Department of Justice laid out in thorough detail days prior.

The lawsuit was brought by three top FBI officials who alleged their constitutional rights were violated when they were fired without explanation. One of the fired officials said Patel and Bongino lamented the "political capital" they had to spend to keep the official on the job, a reference to pressure Patel and Bongino were getting on social media about the official. Patel's and Bongino's actions were often dictated by social media comments, the lawsuit said.

Also fueling the fire was a delayed news conference on Thursday that offered little new detail as the investigation was underway. Patel appeared at the news conference but did not speak. Upon announcing the suspect's arrest Friday morning, the FBI director gave remarks of gratitude to the agency, local law enforcement, the media and public for contributing to the arrest. Patel made clear that he had been directing the FBI behind the scenes during the past couple days.

"Warroom" podcast host Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, said on his show that he didn't "know why Kash Patel flew out there, thousands of miles" merely to thank people. Bannon suggested he wanted more details about the suspect and any possible accomplices.

At this stage, the Trump administration has shown no outward signs of wavering on Patel. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the FBI for comment.

The White House did not respond. One source familiar said Patel’s social media posting during the Kirk case could have been handled better but that his initial erroneous message and the surrounding criticism of it came during the "fog of war," as the investigation was rapidly evolving and emotions were high. The source said the focus should be on the success of the FBI’s operation and the "good police work" involved.

A spokeswoman for Patel pointed to a statement she posted online highlighting that the FBI's mission to identify Kirk's assassin was a success and that Patel was intentional every step of the way.

"Over these last few days, what has mattered isn't ignorant criticism or petty assumptions — it's been the pursuit of justice. Justice that was promised, justice that has now been delivered," spokeswoman Erica Knight said.

One retired FBI agent who worked at the bureau for two decades said Patel’s premature post seemed "reckless" and "too quick to the draw," but the retired agent also said he viewed it as a problem that went beyond Patel.

"It's becoming a popularity contest," the retired agent told Fox News Digital. "It's not necessarily something that's new either, because J. Edgar Hoover was big about leveraging the press to make the FBI look good. I mean, he was notorious for that. That tradition in the bureau has continued, but now it's sort of like that on steroids."