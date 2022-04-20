Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding in DC

This is the second wedding announcement by the Biden administration this year

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to officiate the New Mexico governor's wedding next month in Washington, D.C. 

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's wedding to fiancé Manny Cordova was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her nuptials will now be held on May 21 at the vice president's D.C. residence, a spokesperson from the governor's office told The Associated Press. 

NAOMI BIDEN TO MARRY HER FIANCÉ AT THE WHITE HOUSE LATER THIS YEAR

"Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage," Lujan Grisham said in a joint statement, per the AP. 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore on Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore on Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

This is both Lujan Grisham and Cordova's second marriage; they both have adult children. Lujan Grisham's first husband, Gregory Grisham, died in 2004 from a brain aneurysm. 

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS HER WORDLE STRATEGY, BUT WON'T SHARE HER SQUARES ANY TIME SOON

The Biden administration will host another wedding later this year. The first lady's office announced on April 4 the White House would host President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal for their November wedding. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to Lujan Grisham's office for comment but did not immediately hear back. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

More from Politics