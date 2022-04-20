Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to officiate the New Mexico governor's wedding next month in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's wedding to fiancé Manny Cordova was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her nuptials will now be held on May 21 at the vice president's D.C. residence, a spokesperson from the governor's office told The Associated Press.

"Like so many New Mexicans, we’ve postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage," Lujan Grisham said in a joint statement, per the AP.

This is both Lujan Grisham and Cordova's second marriage; they both have adult children. Lujan Grisham's first husband, Gregory Grisham, died in 2004 from a brain aneurysm.

The Biden administration will host another wedding later this year. The first lady's office announced on April 4 the White House would host President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal for their November wedding.

Fox News reached out to Lujan Grisham's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.