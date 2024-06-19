Kamala Harris called 'Madam President' in mistaken video caption from 'Queer Eye' visit

Vice President Kamala Harris shared a video of her meeting with original and current cast members of the TV show "Queer Eye," which featured a caption that did not match what was said.

In the clip, Harris is seen greeting Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, Karamo Brown and Jonathan van Ness at the door.

After walking into the White House, cast members are seen hugging Harris before Rodriguez tells her they are "going to fight every urge not to open drawers," warning Harris it was in their DNA.

After sharing a picture with the cast members, the video jumps to a scene where van Ness refers to Harris as "Honey," before correcting himself and saying, "I mean, Madam Vice President."

However, the video caption underneath read, "Madam President."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and van Ness’ team about the apparent caption error but did not hear back.

Harris shared the video on X, saying, "The cast of [Queer Eye] joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years. Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous."

This is not the first time Harris has been referred to as "Madam President."

Last year, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly referred to the vice president as "the president" during an afternoon press conference.

The slip-up came in the first few minutes of the press conference, as Jean-Pierre announced Harris’ planned speaking engagement commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

"This Sunday, the president will speak about the fight to secure women’s fundamental right to reproductive health care in the face of these attacks," Jean-Pierre said, without realizing or correcting her mistake. "She will talk about what’s at stake for millions of women across the country and most importantly, the need for Congress to codify the protections of Roe into law."

