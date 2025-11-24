Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Supreme Court

Justice Thomas rebukes SCOTUS for denying widow’s case, says it lets government dodge blame

Justice calls for overturning decades-old precedent that limits wrongful death lawsuits against government

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Justice Clarence Thomas swearing in multiple Trump cabinet officials raises eyebrows at CNN Video

Justice Clarence Thomas swearing in multiple Trump cabinet officials raises eyebrows at CNN

CNN host Dana Bash and panelists argued it was 'highly unusual' for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to swear in multiple Trump administration officials.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas voiced disagreement Monday with his colleagues' decision to reject a widow's request that the high court consider whether the federal government owes her for her husband's death.

Thomas said that if the justices had taken up the case, it would have been an opportunity to rein in a decades-old precedent that says servicemembers’ families cannot file wrongful death lawsuits against the government if the victim was killed while performing his or her job duties.

"We should have granted certiorari. Doing so would have provided clarity about [Feres v. United States] to lower courts that have long asked for it," Thomas wrote.

TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY FACES CRUCIAL TESTS AS SUPREME COURT BEGINS PIVOTAL TERM

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas appears before swearing in Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 05, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The case centered on Air Force Staff Sergeant Cameron Beck, who was killed in 2021. Beck had been leaving a military base in Missouri on his motorcycle to meet his wife and then seven-year-old for lunch when a civilian government employee, distracted by her cell phone, struck Beck. He died on the scene, and the woman later admitted in a plea deal to causing the accident.

When Beck’s widow tried to sue the government for her husband’s death, a federal court rejected the claim, as did the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Both cited the Feres case, finding that the United States was immunized from such lawsuits because Beck was in the military.

Sonia Sotomayor sitting with Clarence Thomas

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor (L) and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Thomas said Feres should be overturned and that, in any case, the lower courts took a far too expansive view of it in Beck's widow's lawsuit. Beck was not performing any military service and was completely off duty at the time, Thomas said. Normally, that would be an "open and shut" wrongful death case, he said.

SCOTUS ALLOWS TRUMP TO FIRE BIDEN-APPOINTED FTC COMMISSIONER

Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP/Jon Elswick)

"If the Court does not want to overrule its precedents in this area, it should at least be willing to enforce them," Thomas wrote.

Thomas said Beck "was not ordered on a military mission to go home for lunch with his family. So Mrs. Beck should have prevailed under Feres."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four justices must support taking up a petition for the Supreme Court to do so. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a statement she supported rejecting the application, but she explained that she felt Congress needed to adjust the laws to override current precedents.

"I write … to underscore that this important issue deserves further congressional attention, without which Feres will continue to produce deeply unfair results like the one in this case and the others discussed in Justice Thomas’s dissenting opinion," Sotomayor wrote.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue