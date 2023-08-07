Judge dismisses Trump counterclaim in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

A federal judge dismissed a counterclaim by former President Donald Trump in the defamation case leveled against him by E. Jean Carroll on Monday.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York dismissed Trump's claims that Carroll made false statements during the case that damaged his reputation.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in May in a similar case against Trump after a jury found that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and then defamed her in 2022.

Kaplan also handed down another order granting Carroll's legal team authority to deliver tapes of Trump's deposition in the case to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Trump's legal team had sought to block the DA's office from obtaining the tapes.

Trump has claimed as recently as July that he does not know Carroll and did not rape her. He went on to blast the Justice Department for not coming to his defense.

"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and ‘judged’ by a Clinton appointee who truly hates ‘TRUMP.’ The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn’t Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER," Trump wrote on social media July 12.

In a follow-up post, Trump continued, "The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….."

