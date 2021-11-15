Bannon appears in court after being charged with contempt of Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former adviser to Donald Trump Steve Bannon appeared in court Monday after surrendering earlier to the FBI, but a federal judge chose not to proceed with an arraignment on two charges of contempt of Congress, and Bannon did not enter a plea.

Federal Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather read Bannon his rights and conferred with Bannon's lawyer, David Schoen, after which she decided not to proceed with an arraignment.

Meriweather ordered Bannon released pending trial under certain conditions, which includes no international travel. Bannon has surrendered his U.S. passport and must give the court notice if he intends to leave Washington, D.C.

Bannon remained defiant, telling reporters after his court appearance, "I'm telling you right now. This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden ordered Merrick Garland to prosecute me from the White House lawn when he got off Marine One. And … we're going to go on the offense. We're tired of playing defense. We're going to go on the offense on this and stand by," Bannon added.

Bannon faces another hearing in Washington, D.C., before U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols on Nov. 18.

A federal grand jury charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release published Friday. Bannon was charged after failing to appear for a deposition in front of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as for not handing over requested documents in the face of the committee’s subpoena, according to DOJ.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

