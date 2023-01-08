Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOX NEWS SUNDAY
Published

Jordan says cuts to military spending should be 'on the table,' as money should not go to 'woke' policies

Jordan said efforts must be made to cut spending and bring the national debt under control

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Rep. Jim Jordan predicts GOP will pass new House rules package after battle over speakership Video

Rep. Jim Jordan predicts GOP will pass new House rules package after battle over speakership

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the upcoming vote on the new House rules and Biden's first visit to the southern border as president. 

Now that the 118th Congress has been sworn in and Kevin McCarthy is the new speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, looked ahead to what the House must do now.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Jordan responded to a question from host Shannon Bream about pressure from some Republicans to significantly cut government spending, which could include cuts to the military. The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote that there will now be "great" pressure to cut defense spending. Jordan blamed the skyrocketing national debt for needing to look everywhere for ways to cut spending.

"We got a $32 trillion debt. Everything has to be on the table," Jordan said, adding that the U.S. is "on pace to spend $500 billion or $600 billion just to pay interest on the debt.

Jordan also claimed that perhaps Congress can make cuts by re-prioritizing where money is spent within the military.

JORDAN DEFENDS SPEAKER VOTE, SAYS THIS IS HOW DEMOCRACY IS SUPPOSED TO BE

Republican leader of the House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington.

Republican leader of the House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Maybe if we would focus our military spending on the soldiers," Jordan suggested, stating that the number of generals compared to enlisted troops is "so out of whack" compared to what it was.

"Maybe if we focused on that, helping the troops who do so much of the work out there for our great country, and maybe focus on getting rid of all the woke policies in our military, we'd have the money we need to make sure our troops get the pay raise they deserve, we have the weapons systems and the training that needs to be done, so we're ready to deal with our adversaries around the planet, that's what we want to focus on," Jordan said."

Unclear if House rules will pass after McCarthy elected speaker on 15th ballot Video

KEVIN MCCARTHY ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER IN 15TH FLOOR VOTE AFTER DAYS OF HIGH DRAMA

Jordan added that in addition to spending on the U.S. military, Congress "better look at the money we send to Ukraine as well," focusing on how to best protect the U.S.

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker on 15th vote Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first thing the Republican-led House has to do is pass a rules package. Despite the difficulty they experienced in electing a speaker, Jordan was confident that "I think we'll get the 218 votes we need" to pass it.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics