DEFENSE
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19: 'Very minor symptoms'

Milley's last contact with President Biden was Wednesday, Jan. 12, his spokesman says.

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but is continuing to work remotely as he experiences "very minor symptoms," his spokesperson said Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement.

BIDEN DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location," Butler continued. "He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."

Butler noted that all other joint chiefs of staff, except for one, tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan at the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill on September 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)

Butler said that Milley’s "most recent contact" with President Biden was on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Gen. Odierno’s funeral.

"He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the president until yesterday," Butler said.

Milley is not the only top Pentagon official who has tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

On Jan. 2, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive after experiencing symptoms of the virus while at home on leave.

Austin also was fully vaccinated and boosted.

Milley’s positive test comes as the omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging across the nation, infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

