John Kerry's mask-less flight ripped by CA chef whose 6-year-old was reprimanded

There is "selective outrage" over who violates coronavirus rules, Slapfish restaurant owner and chef Andrew Gruel said on Friday, calling out the hypocrisy over mask rules after his 6-year-old son was reprimanded on a flight.

President Biden's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry was mocked by Republican lawmakers online after being caught not wearing a mask while on a flight to DC from Boston.

"The story is just another participant in a jam-packed lineup of hypocrites these days, and at first it seems silly," Gruel told "Fox & Friends."

"And we kind of laugh about it. But then when you pull away from the layers and you look at this selective outrage and you counterpoint that to the fact that, as I mentioned, people have been removed from planes and then John Kerry just has us in a different kind of glib response to it, like ‘oh, it’s the good old malarkey again’"

GOP lawmakers took swipes online at Kerry, who called the controversy "malarkey" in a tweet Thursday night, roasting the former secretary of state for his latest flying-related controversy.

Gruel said there were many people in support of Kerry. He added that the support for Kerry shows that there is "selective outrage" at people who violate coronavirus rules.

"What's hilarious is on Twitter, of course, where all of the news happens nowadays. I had thousands of people respond to this photo and there were so many people that responded in support of Kerry. And the overwhelming response was, well, he's eating. Now as a restaurateur whose restaurants were shut down and still are shut down because people can't be taking their mask on and off," Gruel said.

"I find that selective outrage to be really curious, especially if the excuse that he's really eating. And in many cases, people just made things up and said no, no, his book was a sandwich."

