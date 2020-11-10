Lieberman: Trump has right to ask for recounts, but 'it's time to bring forth' evidence of voter fraud

President Trump should have his chance to pursue all potential legal remedies related to the 2020 election, former senator and 2000 Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman told "Your World" Tuesday.

"For now, I hope the president has his day in court," Lieberman told host Neil Cavuto. "If he doesn't win -- which I suspect he won't -- then [I hope] he’ll put the country first, which he always says he’s all about, and concede [and] let the Biden administration come in and begin to work."

Lieberman was Al Gore's running mate when he narrowly lost the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush in a race that remained in doubt for more than a month until the conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Gore's request for a Florida recount (Bush won the state by just 537 votes).

Lieberman said Trump's request for a recount in several states is justified considering the tightness of the race, and urged the president's legal team to "bring forth" evidence to support growing claims of voter fraud.

"In these five states ... the vote was very close, so it seems to me he's got a right to ask for a recount," Lieberman said. "But he raises the expectations on his lawyers and himself, and raises the fury of a lot of people, including the Biden supporters, if he alleges as he has without any proof so far in court, that the election was stolen. If it was, it’s time to bring forth that evidence."

When asked whether he thinks Trump will concede if the high court rules against him, Lieberman asserted, "there comes a point where you've got to acknowledge that more than personal interest or party interest, is the interest of the country.

"Once he has his days in court, I hope even if the president disagrees with the court’s decision’s, he says, 'I tried my best,'" the former Connecticut senator explained. "Maybe he will say 'I'm not leaving politics.' Maybe he'll say 'I'm thinking about running again in 2024.' But [for now] he will concede and let the transfer of power go forward."

Until then, Lieberman said he hopes "all of us would understand at a very human level why anybody, in particular this president, would be deeply disappointed not to be reelected" and urged the public to let the legal process unfold.