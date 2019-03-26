Jim Jordan: Schumer's threats to Trump were 'dangerous thinking'

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, took aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, slamming the New York Democrat as reckless for “dangerous thinking” that Jordan said fed into the special counsel's investigation into Russia collusion.

Speaking with Fox News’ Todd Starnes, Jordan recalled the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 where Schumer seemingly threatened Trump with a possible probe.

“So the president hadn’t been sworn in yet but Sen. Schumer, the highest ranking Democrat at the time in the government, said when you mess with the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you.”

Jordan, 55, who has served in the House since 2007 and is ranking member of the Oversight and Reform Committee, called it “a scary statement” and said that Schumer’s comments were reason enough to continue to track down the source of the Russia collusion accusations.

“Tell me who in the intelligence community was ever elected by the people, who put their name on a ballot and for the top Democrat in the government at the time to suggest that the intel community will get back with you because you ‘messed with them,’ referring to President Trump, that is dangerous thinking.”

He continued: “That is why I am committed to making sure that we find out who was responsible for launching this ridiculous thing in the first place.”

Jordan said that while he is happy with the conclusion of the Mueller report after 22 months, he’s alarmed at how it could’ve all started.

“I do think it's scary how this all started and we need to get to the bottom of that.”