Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Jill Biden encourages safe sex, condoms on Kenya trip

The youth empowerment event was part of Jill Biden's trip to Namibia and Kenya

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Karine Jean-Pierre, Jill Biden spring into action to 'shield' Biden: Brian Kilmeade Video

Karine Jean-Pierre, Jill Biden spring into action to 'shield' Biden: Brian Kilmeade

'The Five' co-hosts react to White House officials contradicting each other on the details behind President Biden's classified documents scandal.

First Lady Jill Biden discussed safe sex, condoms, and dating practices during a youth empowerment event in Nairobi, Kenya.

Biden discussed safe sex, condom use, and birth control on Saturday during the Shujaaz Konnect Festival, which is a youth empowerment event.

"These are issues that really all people need to talk about and yet, somehow, they don’t, and the consequences of not talking about it are so dire," Biden said after discussing safe sex, birth control, and condom use at the event. "So I love seeing the young people here."

One tent at the event had a questionnaire meant to start discussions, which read "What would you say if I told you I had a condom in my pocket right now?"

BIDEN 'PRETTY MUCH' READY TO ANNOUNCE RE-ELECTION, JILL BIDEN SAYS

US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip. 

US first lady Jill Biden, centre, meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Biden is in Kenya on the second and final stop of her trip.  (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

"And this is the first time they’re meeting?" Biden said while laughing,

"I’m surprised you don’t start with like, ‘What’s your biggest achievement?’ rather than, ‘I have a condom in my pocket,’" Biden added.

WHITE HOUSE REAFFIRMS THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN INTENDS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, right, talks to a Kenyan mother in Kenya's slum Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, right, talks to a Kenyan mother in Kenya's slum Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief collaborated to host the event, meant on teaching young Kenyans on how to avoid contracting HIV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to a Kenyan woman during her visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to a Kenyan woman during her visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

The first lady was in Namibia and Kenya to promote the program, in addition to another program which helps woman as well as young people gain skills that will help them in developing a business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics