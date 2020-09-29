Jewish group compares Trump administration to 1930s Nazi Germany

The Jewish Democratic Council for America compared the United States under President Trump to Germany under Adolf Hitler in the 1930s in a new ad targeting Jewish voters in swing states.

The ad features a split-screen of images from 1930s Germany, with Hitler supporters waving Nazi flags, and photos from Trump rallies and white supremacy gatherings.

“History shows us what happens when leaders use hatred and nationalism to divide their people,” the narrator says. “As anti-Semitism and white nationalism rise to dangerous levels in America, we are all less secure.”

“It is time to show that we've learned from the darkest moments in history,” the narrator continues. “Hate doesn't stop itself, it must be stopped. Vote. Our future depends on it.”

The 30-second ad will target Jewish voters in Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania, “with the goal of ensuring they see the ad multiple times between now and the election.”

“A majority of American Jews feel less safe today than they did four years ago due to the rise of white nationalism and anti-Semitism under Donald Trump," JDCA executive director Hailee Soifer said in a statement. "This, coupled with Trump’s assault on our democratic institutions, are reminiscent of the rise of fascism in 1930s Germany."

“President Trump’s use of hatred for political purposes has made America less safe for Jews and we are voting accordingly,” Soifer continued.

The ad brought on immediate condemnation from conservative Jewish groups.

Matt Brooks with the Republican Jewish Coalition told Fox News that he hesitated to give any credence to what amounted to a "PR stunt."

"The misappropriation of the Holocaust for political gains is unacceptable," Brooks said. "It is repugnant to everybody who lost family in the holocaust."

"As Democrats increase their false attacks against the President, Jewish Americans can see the truth for themselves through the President’s actions to fight against anti-Semitism, sign the historic Abraham Accords doing what no other President was able to do and bring peace to the Middle East, recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and tear up the disastrous Iran nuclear deal from the Obama-Biden administration," Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella said in a statement. "It’s evident that Democrats hope to deflect from Joe Biden’s own disastrous record, especially after giving air to supporters of the most notorious anti-Semite in America, Louis Farrakhan, during Biden’s own convention.”

The ad comes weeks after the Trump campaign formed a "Jewish Voices for Trump" coalition.

"Today’s extremist Democrats are electing anti-Semites into Congress and inviting them to speak at their national convention. They are turning their back on our Israeli allies, minimizing the Holocaust and fermenting anarchy in our streets. In stark contrast to the radical, hateful Democrats, President Trump remains the most ardent champion of the Jewish community and friend to the State of Israel," co-chair and Trump 2020 Strategic Adviser Boris Epshteyn told Fox News.