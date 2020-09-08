Expand / Collapse search
Israel, UAE to sign historic peace deal in White House ceremony next week

The deal was symbolically sealed with the first direct commercial flights between both countries last month

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Israel will join the United Arab Emirates at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 to sign a historic peace agreement focused on normalizing relations in the region, a senior White House official confirmed Tuesday.

The White House will host delegations from both countries led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, officials said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES 'HISTORIC PEACE AGREEMENT' BETWEEN ISRAEL, UAE

The announcement comes less than a month after President Trump, Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed released a joint statement on Twitter detailing the landmark diplomatic deal in which both countries "agreed to the full normalization of relations."

The Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates symbolically sealed the agreement last month with the first direct commercial flight between both countries carrying U.S. and Israeli leaders, including President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.

