Jared Kushner: Trump's threat to close border is move 'to pressure everybody'

Jared Kushner, President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday that the president's threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border are a way "to pressure everybody" into taking action to limit illegal immigration.

Trump has threatened to close the southern frontier as soon as this week if Mexico does not "immediately stop" a surge of migrants flooding into the U.S. illegally. In a tweet Sunday, Trump accused Democrats of "allowing a ridiculous asylum system and major loopholes to remain as a mainstay of our immigration system."

"Mexico is likewise doing NOTHING, a very bad combination for our Country," Trump added.

WATCH LAURA INGRAHAM'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JARED KUSHNER ON 'THE INGRAHAM ANGLE' AT 10 P.M. EASTERN ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Kushner also discussed the mainstream media's coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation with host Laura Ingraham.

"Look, the number of times that CNN wrote things about me that I would then call and say, 'That's not true,' [and] they would say, 'Well, we have a source,'" Kushner said. "It is what it is ... I just hope that going forward, everyone will look at it and maybe have a little bit of cooler heads and focus that we're all on the same team. We're all here for America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kushner also said he would be willing to testify on Capitol Hill on matters related to the Russia investigation, but added that if he were called as part of "nonsense harassment investigations, we'll make a decision case by case."

He also addressed the insistence of some Congressional Democrats that evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials exists, saying: "I wish them luck [but] talking about this nonsense further, especially after two years and being wrong so many times, is just really not productive and quite frankly, it’s kind of an embarrassment for our democracy."