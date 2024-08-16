Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Jane Fonda says Harris-Walz ticket is 'only hope' to beat 'orange man' in campaign call with climate activists

Climate Voters for Harris hosted a campaign event Friday featuring Jane Fonda, Bill Nye

Aubrie Spady
Actress Jane Fonda and other climate change activists gathered Friday to tout the Harris-Walz campaign as "a proud climate ticket."

Climate Voters for Harris kicked off a virtual call on Friday, two years since the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, to discuss "the historic accomplishments of the IRA, we'll hear messaging guidance and the best ways for Climate Voters to get involved in the campaign."

The call was hosted by Sweta Chakraborty, a behavioral scientist, who said there was "palpable" excitement around Harris as the Democratic nominee.

The call also saw celebrity appearances from Fonda and TV personality Bill Nye.

IT'S BEEN TWO MISERABLE YEARS SINCE THE BIDEN-HARRIS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. AND IT'S WORSE THAN YOU THINK

Jane Fonda Cannes Film Festival

Actress Jane Fonda previously spoke at several events for climate change awareness in southern California. (Stephane Cardinale)

Fonda encouraged people to "vote with climate in their hearts," claiming that the Harris-Walz ticket is "our only hope."

"Sitting it out, voting for a third-party candidate, this is voting for the orange man," she told listeners on the call.

Other speakers included former Secretary of State John Kerry, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Gov. James Inslee, D-Wa.

TRUMP FLIPS SCRIPT ON HARRIS' ‘DUCK AND HIDE’ MEDIA STRATEGY WITH SECOND PRESS CONFERENCE IN A WEEK

Kamala Harris

Climate change activists gathered Friday to tout the Harris-Walz campaign as "a proud climate ticket." (Getty Images)

Inslee said, "Kamala Harris really gets this" issue, sharing a story of being at the White House and the vice president telling him "how excited she was" about climate issues.

Interim Climate Voters Director for the campaign, Jake Shwartz, said, "Harris-Walz is a proud climate ticket." 

Bill Nye

Bill Nye attends the "The End Is Nye" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater June 17, 2022, in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Some speakers took aim at the Trump-Vance ticket, claiming they "cater to polluters" and want to "roll back America's freedoms."

Harris is a longtime supporter of climate change, once claiming in a recently resurfaced clip that young people are not buying homes or having kids because of "climate anxiety."

