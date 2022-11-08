Republican wins first House delegate election in Guam since 1993

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Guam elected a Republican as its non-voting U.S. Congressional delegate on Tuesday.

James Moylan, a senator in the island’s legislature, defeated Democrat Judith Won Pat by 1,648 votes out of 32,502 votes cast, according to the Pacific Daily News. The results are partial and unofficial.

He was the first Republican elected to the position since 1993 and only the second since 1972, when the seat was created, the newspaper reported.

As an island in the western Pacific Ocean, Guam was the first midterm contest decided on Tuesday.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

While Moylan won’t have voting power, the Democratic-leaning U.S. territory’s result could be a sign of midterm results to come that are expected to favor conservatives.

MISSOURI REPUBLICANS HAWLEY AND SCHMITT SAY SENATE GOP NEEDS NEW LEADERSHIP: ‘NOT MITCH MCCONNELL’

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Democrats, however, will keep control of the legislature on the island with nine seats to six seats.

Democratic Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also beat Republican Felix Camacho, who served as governor of the territory from 2003 to 2011.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans are widely expected to win control of the U.S. House. Control of the U.S. Senate is expected to be close, with a possible edge for Republicans.