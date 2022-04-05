Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Ivanka Trump to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Jared Kushner appeared before the committee last week

By Anders Hagstrom , Chad Pergram | Fox News
January 6 committee missing 8 hours of Trump's phone calls Video

January 6 committee missing 8 hours of Trump's phone calls

Fox News' Capitol Hill correspondent Chad Pergram provides updates on the House Select Committee's investigative hearings.

Former first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump will testify before the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 on Tuesday, Fox News has confirmed.

Trump's testimony comes days after her husband, former Trump adviser Jared Kushner, testified before the committee on Thursday. Kushner and Trump are the highest-ranking members of former President Donald Trump's administration to agree to testify before the committee.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ‘LIKELY VIOLATED’ FEDERAL OBSTRUCTION STATUTE 

The committee is tasked with investigating the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson's office did not immediately respond when Fox News Digital asked for comment on Trump's testimony.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, married in 2009.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, married in 2009. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

President Biden's White House confirmed it would not exert executive privilege over Kushner and Trump's testimony.

"The president has spoken to the fact that Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our country’s history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again," Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters last week. "And he’s been quite clear that they posed a unique threat to our democracy and that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself. So, as a result, the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."

While Kushner was returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia during the riot and was not at the White House, Ivanka Trump was in the White House during the attack.

The committee also advanced a motion to hold former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino in contempt of Congress Monday. The pair have so far avoided subpoenas by claiming executive privilege.

Biden has stated that executive privilege shouldn't prevent either Scavino or Navarro from testifying or providing records, however. Thompson, D-Miss., has argued the pair should face criminal charges.

"They’re not fooling anybody. They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime," Thompson said Monday.

