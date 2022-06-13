Issa slams AOC, Pelosi over SCOTUS security bill stall: 'It is astonishing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa slammed both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over blocking a bill to give Supreme Court justices and their families police protection.

Issa torched Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez as the bill remains stalled in the House after passing the Senate unanimously last month, going after the pair for preventing House members from "voting their conscience."

"The House legislation I authored already passed the Senate 100-0 and I don’t know of a single Member of Congress who will end up opposing it," Issa said in a press release first obtained by Fox News Digital. "It is astonishing that Speaker Pelosi and AOC are not only blocking this bill, but also bragging about it on social media."

"Enough is enough. President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer, and AOC need to tell their shock troops to stop breaking the law and cease threatening people in their homes," Issa continued. "And Speaker Pelosi should let my Democrat colleagues vote their conscience on this vital bill."

"This essential security needs to happen before somebody gets killed — because it almost happened last week," the California Republican added.

Issa’s statement came Monday, two days after Ocasio-Cortez touted her blocking of the bill that didn’t see a single "no" vote in the Senate — even from the top Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"Fly-out days are also days of maximum high jinks from party leadership, both Democratic and Republican Party leadership," Ocasio-Cortez said in a Saturday Instagram Live video .

"I wake up this morning and I start to hear murmurs that there is going to be an attempt to pass the Supreme Court supplemental protection bill the day after gun safety legislation for schools and kids and people is stalled," she said.

"Oh, so we can pass protections for us and here easily, right? But we can't pass protections for everyday people?" the New York Democrat continued. "I think not."

Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow "Squad" members have actively pushed "defund the police" rhetoric while simultaneously paying thousands of dollars in campaign funds for private security forces.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and other members of the far-left "Squad" collectively spent over $325,000 on private security in 2021 despite promoting the "defund the police" movement during the George Floyd unrest of 2020, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

While Bush by far spent the most money on private security in 2021 compared to the other "Squad" Democrats, a few of the others still spent tens of thousands of dollars. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spent about $9,800 during the fourth quarter and short of $75,000 total in 2021, making her the second-biggest spender in the "Squad" for private security.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez’s or Pelosi’s offices immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The bill in question is the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, which flew through the Senate but has been slowed down in the House. It would give the justices their own police detail, similar to the president's Secret Service.

Currently, the House and Senate are in negotiations over the bill, with House Democrats wanting to amend the bill to give Supreme Court clerks police protections — which would include the clerk who leaked the abortion decision that has sparked protests outside of justices' homes.

Despite last week's alleged assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a 26-year-old, left-wing man and subsequent continued pro-choice protests outside his and other justices’ homes, Pelosi shelved the bill until this week.

House Democrats are trying to negotiate with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to include an amendment granting police protection to Supreme Court clerks, but so far all the negotiations have done is put the bill in limbo.

The stalling has also stoked the ire of the Republican Party, whose membership torched the House Democrats for holding up the Supreme Court police protection bill.

President Biden still has yet to personally speak on the alleged assassination attempt.

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Cawthorne contributed reporting.