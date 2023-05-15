IRS removes ‘entire investigative team’ in Hunter Biden probe, whistleblower claims retaliation: report

The IRS has removed the "entire investigative team" from its multi-year tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden, and a whistleblower who raised concerns about the handling of the case is claiming the move was "clearly retaliatory," according to a Monday report.

Per The New York Post, the whistleblower’s attorneys told Congress that the removal was on the order of the Department of Justice.

"Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress.

"He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice," attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.