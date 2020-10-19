Sen. Ernst has 'full support' of Iowa Farm Bureau after fake email says otherwise

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation reiterated its support for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst on Sunday after an anonymous Twitter account said otherwise.

A fake email distributed late last week on Twitter said the Iowa Farm Bureau had withdrawn its support for Ernst due to “developments” at Thursday’s third and final senatorial debate when Ernst gave the wrong breakeven price for soybeans, one of the state’s biggest agricultural exports.

“Recently, a fake email has been circulating through social media that Senator Ernst no longer has the support of Iowa Farm Bureau or our members,” the bureau said in a statement.

“Iowa farmers know Senator Joni Ernst understands agriculture and works tirelessly to increase the economic opportunities for Iowa farmers and rural America, and that is why the Iowa Farm Bureau was proud to designate her as a Friend of Agriculture,” the statement added. “She continues to have our full support.”

Ernst campaign manager Sam Pritchard told Fox News in a statement that the senator's Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, and her liberal allies are "pushing false information to confuse voters.”

The Greenfield campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is one of several key agricultural groups in the state that back Ernst. Both the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Corn Growers also support the senator, making her the only candidate endorsed by all three organizations.

Greenfield, a real estate developer, leads Ernst by 4.8 points according to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.