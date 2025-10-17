Inside the minds of older, left-wing women driving new voting bloc of 'Resistance Grandmas' opposing Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Trump-aligned political consulting firm set out to investigate the ideological swing of affluent, college-educated white women who were once considered moderate, but have since moved farther to the left, uncovering what researchers describe as a new voting bloc of left-wing women: "Resistance Grandmas."

"We are so knowledgeable about everything," one woman said in a Northern Virginia focus group video reviewed by Fox News Digital, referring to herself and the other women who joined the session while slamming President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." "When [Trump voters] start being personally impacted, that's when I'm hopeful that a little bit of something is gonna change."

"It's gonna be a catastrophe," another woman chimed in, as another middle-aged woman added, "However, they will find a way to blame Democrats."

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a report conducted by the National Public Affairs (NPA), the polling arm of Trump campaign-aligned American Made Media Company, in September, as well as the full two-hour focus group session in northern Virginia that showcased the beliefs of 10 white, liberal, middle-aged, college-educated, upper–middle-class suburban women.

The women who participated in the focus group were not informed it was conducted by a Trump-aligned polling firm, only told that they were brought in to discuss political topics for a focus group commissioned by another research firm. The researcher leading the focus group told the women at the start of the meeting that she had "no stake" in their comments "one way or the other," and that the women "could say whatever comes to mind."

"Pretty much anything is fair game," the focus group leader told the women.

Fox News Digital is not publishing footage of the video or names of the women, but reviewed extensive footage of the session for the purposes of this article.

Justifying ‘ugly’ racist Virginia sign, using N-word analogy

The focus group was conducted to study how affluent middle-aged and older white women have increasingly shifted to the political left in recent years, and was sparked by a racist sign displayed outside a Northern Virginia school board meeting in August targeting Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears.

"In the year since President Trump’s historic victory, commentators have obsessed over what they call the radicalization of young white men. But a quieter, just as revealing transformation has swept another group once known for moderation and civility: older, affluent white women. This change came into sharp focus last August in Arlington, Virginia," NPA's report outlines.

The Virginia gubernatorial cycle is at a fever pitch, with the election just over two weeks away pitting ex-CIA agent and former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger against Republican Earle-Sears. In August, a white woman was spotted holding a Jim Crow-era-reminiscent sign targeting Earle-Sears, who is Black, when the candidate attended a school board meeting.

"Hey Winsome, if trans can't share your bathroom, then blacks can't share my water fountain," the sign read, igniting outrage from conservatives and others who called it racist.

The women in the focus group overwhelmingly characterized the sign as written in poor taste, describing its words as "ugly," but also justified it by arguing Republicans have "already taken it too far with their trans bans." Another woman used the N-word while comparing the sign to those of the segregated Jim Crow era of the late 19th to the mid-20th centuries in the American South.

"What's the best analogy for a trans person not being able to use a particular bathroom in our recent modern history?" one participant asked the group.

Another woman chimed in: "You used to have hotels that said 'No n----rs, no Jews, no dogs at these hotels. Is that… I don't know if that's the same thing."

"Like, I don't think I would feel uncomfortable, and I definitely wouldn't hold up that sign," the first woman said in response. "But this person, I think, was just trying to find an appropriate analogy."

Recent voting history of white women

The NPA report explained that polling data since the 2012 election, which pitted former Democrat President Barack Obama against Republican Mitt Romney, showed "voting patterns among white voters and women haven’t moved much in a decade."

The shift to the left, the report argued, is not due to gender or race, but rather income and education.

"In 2012, college graduates leaned Republican, 51-47, while postgraduates favored Democrats 55-42. By 2024, that pattern had flipped and widened: Harris won college grads 53-45 and postgrads 59-38. Non-college voters went the other way. High-school grads and those with some college, once evenly split, gave Trump a 56-43 lead," the report found.

"Income followed suit. Voters earning under $50,000, once a 60-38 Obama bloc, shifted to a 50-48 Trump edge. Those earning over $100,000 flipped from a 54-44 Romney majority to a 51-47 Harris win," it continued.

The report took issue with the media asking and diving into explanations on "what ‘broke’ young white men" to move farther to the right and help re-elect Trump in 2024, but argued the question should instead be: "What radicalized rich white women, and whether they even realize it."

‘Luxury’ of studying the news

The women in the focus group overwhelmingly presented themselves as arbiters of knowledge, reporting that they have the "luxury" of reading news articles from different outlets, while other voters are more concerned about costs of living and putting food on the table.

One woman in the group recounted that her cousin living in a Heartland state was a lifelong Democrat who announced ahead of the 2024 election that he was leaning towards voting for Trump, which the woman said made her nearly fall "off my chair."

The cousin, a male farmer, reported to her that the Biden administration had not helped U.S. farmers.

"He doesn't know. He's not paying attention to China's not buying wheat or soybeans," the female voter said. "He's just concerned about his daily life and making enough money to support his family. And so I don't think they're paying attention."

"I think a lot of times people are just very focused on … how it impacts them on that day and not reading The Washington Post or The New York Times or other things that we all have access to and, you know, have the luxury of doing," she added.

Turning in a friend who breached U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Another woman reported to the group that she turned in her longtime friend after she found out she breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI launched a tip line shortly after Jan. 6, 2021, where people could report those who were "instigating violence in Washington, D.C."

"She said, ‘We were just walking around,’" the woman in the focus group recounted of the conversation with her friend about Jan. 6. "And I know she slipped. I know she didn't mean to tell me she was in the Capitol."

"And I said, 'It wasn't a f---ing open house. You weren't, you weren't buying the Capitol,'" she continued, as other women in the group remarked, "Wow" and "Good for you."

The woman said she has not spoken to her former friend since, and submitted a tip to authorities that she was in the Capitol the day of the protests.

"And then I had that whole inner turmoil of, ‘do I go on that website and say I think that she would' …. I went back and forth on that for probably two weeks and asked some people. And finally, I just went on and said 'she was there, and I don't know what role she had, what it was,'" she said. "'She was in that building by her own admission.'"

A more cohesive future

"As the session ended, they voiced a small hope that the country might still find a way back to calm and common purpose. Whether that hope can survive a culture built on outrage is uncertain. But their conversation left one clear lesson. Beneath polls and party lines, the real contest for the nation’s future is over how Americans think, speak, and live with one another," the report concluded.

The women in the group called on the Democrat Party to find cohesion and to disseminate their message to party leaders across the country in order to win upcoming elections.

"Democrats need to stop primarying for the lesser Republican. So what's happening is … Democrats are voting between two Republican primary candidates, and they're voting for the idiot, crazy, right-wing guy so that they don't have to compete against this actual intelligent person. And that's where we're getting these nutcases," one woman said.

Another woman said the DNC should combat everything Trump says, including when the president pinned blame on radical liberal violence for the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September.

"I think it comes from the DNC. I think they need to organize. I think they need a cohesive message. I think they need to be vocal every time Trump says something, even about Charlie Kirk. Yes. No one should be killed for what they believe in. A hundred percent. But they are turning him into a martyr," one woman said.