Gunshot fired into Republican field office during local Trump campaign event, RNC says

EXCLUSIVE: A gunshot was fired through a window of a Republican National Committee office in Mohave County, Arizona during a Trump Victory event Thursday night, GOP officials tell Fox News.

An RNC official told Fox News that at around 7:00 p.m., a group of five GOP volunteers were gathered in the Mohave County Republican Office in BullHead City, Ariz., to host an online “MAGA Meet Up” --an online tool the campaign uses to talk with supporters-- when a gunshot shattered a window near the front door.

The official described the door as being in “extremely close proximity” to where those volunteers were sitting.

The official told Fox News that no one was hurt. The official, who called it a “scary situation,” said police are still investigating the individual and their motivation.

Police in BullHead City, Ariz. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“Last night, another group of President Donald Trump supporters appeared to be targeted when a gun shot was fired into a clearly-marked local Republican office while they were inside hosting an event,” Trump Victory spokesman Rick Gorka told Fox News. “Thankfully no one was hurt.”

He added: “This pattern of violence against our volunteers is sickening.”

The incident follows other violence against Trump supporters. In February, a New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site during the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The man, Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Fox News first reported that the suspect got in the face of the teenage boy who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and volunteering at the Trump tent at Windham High School, a polling location for the New Hampshire primary.

Also, earlier this year, in a separate incident, a Florida man, Gregory Timm, 27, was accused of ramming his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent.

An arrest report said Timm told deputies he did not like Trump and “someone had to take a stand.”