Indiana town where infamous 1930 lynching occurred elects state's first Black Republican mayor

Marion, Indiana, the site of an infamous 1930 lynching, elected the first Black Republican in the state's history.

Republican Ronald Morrell Jr. defeated incumbent Democrat Jess Alumbaugh Tuesday night, according to local reports. The city clerk's office told Fox News Digital the vote would not officially be "certified" until next week, but sent over articles showing Morrell's victory.

Marion, Indiana, was the site of a 1930 lynching, where two Black men were killed after being accused of killing a White man and raping a White woman.

Politico National politics correspondent described the event on social media as "the last of its kind north of the Mason Dixon line."

Some conservatives celebrated the victory on social media, including GOP strategist Whitley Yates, who posted on X, "PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT HISTORY MADE. First Black Republican Mayor of Marion Indiana."

"Historic victory in the Hoosier State tonight!" The Republican Mayors Association posted on X.

Morrell, a pastor and businessman, wrote on his campaign website that his life experiences "have taught me to be innovative, which is the very skill needed to move our city forward."

"As a lifelong Marion resident, I have been taught to always make Marion first," Morrell wrote.

"I am running on the backs of many generations that have dedicated their lives to serving our community," he continued. "As Mayor I will lead our community into the future, not bound by the past but reaching forward to new upward marks."

Morrell's victory comes as Republicans have made inroads with Black voters, according to recent polling.

A recent New York Times poll showed former President Trump receiving support from an unprecedented 22% of Black voters across six key battleground states.