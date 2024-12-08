Incoming Missouri state lawmaker introduces bill to give $1K to anyone who turns in illegal migrants

An incoming Missouri state lawmaker introduced a bill to provide $1,000 to people who report illegal migrants to authorities.

Republican state Sen.-elect David Gregory proposed a measure that would offer $1,000 to any person who turned in an illegal migrant who is subsequently arrested.

SB 72 would allow the state's Department of Public Safety to "develop an information system for people to report violations of this act which shall include a toll-free telephone hotline, e-mail and online reporting portal."

The bill would also create the "Missouri Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program" which would allow local citizens to serve as bounty hunters "for the purpose of finding and detaining illegal aliens" in the state.

Only bail bond agents and surety recovery agents may apply to the program to serve as bounty hunters.

The proposal would also make it a felony for anyone to be in the state as an illegal migrant.

"As I ran for State Senate, I promised to make Missouri a national leader in combating illegal immigration," Gregory said in a post on the social media platform X.

"Now, I'm following through with my promise. SB 72 makes it a felony to be here illegally and the bill will finally allow Missouri law enforcement to find and arrest illegal immigrants," he continued. "We need all hands on deck to ensure we catch illegal immigrants BEFORE they commit violent crimes."

President-elect Trump has promised mass deportations in his second administration.